Walls And Ceiling Of Florida Condo Are Covered With Beer Cans

Published September 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Scrolling through listings in Florida, I mean, it looks like any other condo - brown trims, some bushes out front. But get to the interior photos and it is wall-to-ceiling beer cans. And I mean literally walls, ceilings, covered meticulously in beer cans. Not just any beer - it's the King of Beers, Budweiser. The post on realtor.com essentially dares you to buy this condo and not spend every waking hour singing "99 Bottles Of Beer On The Wall." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
