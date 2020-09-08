Bringing The World Home To You

Kentucky Police Catch Driver With Hand-Drawn License Plate

Published September 8, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In Millersburg, Ky., police made a traffic stop. And that is how they got a closer look at a license plate, which looked fine from a distance. But they found the numbers on the plates were hand-drawn with a marker. Now, I'm not saying it was a bad job. The Kentucky logo on the plate is almost artful. But police say if you do make the mistake of trying this at home, you would have to remember to draw the little registration sticker. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
