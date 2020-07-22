Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

That's A Lot Of Cake: Record Set For World's Largest Lamington

Published July 22, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. There is a new world's largest lamington. A lamington is a spongy cake with chocolate and coconut, and a New Zealand charity has set a new Guinness World Record after baking a roughly 6,000-pound cake. One of the chefs told the New Zealand Herald it took 13,000 eggs, over 1,400 pounds of sugar and over 1,100 pounds of flour to create this behemoth which outweighed the previous winner by nearly a thousand pounds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories