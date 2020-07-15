Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

College Student Bikes Across Europe To Return Home During Pandemic

Published July 15, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When the pandemic arrived, a college student was stuck in Scotland. Kleon Papadimitriou lingered too long in Aberdeen, couldn't get a flight home to Greece, so he bicycled home across Europe. It took him seven weeks, camping at night in fields, social distancing. He tells CNN he also visited friends, a little hard for an introvert. After 2,175 miles, he says he is home and ready for the next big thing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories