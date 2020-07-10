Bringing The World Home To You

'The Far Side' Cartoonist Returns After 25 Years

Published July 10, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Gary Larson is back. "The Far Side" cartoonist quit 25 years ago, but just this week, he published three new drawings. The new inspiration comes from new tech. Larson recently got a tablet, which he says feels like sitting at the controls of a 747. The new drawings are absurd as always. In one, a man hails a cab, but it's not a cab at all. It's a yellow pickup filled with stuffed forest creatures. The man yells, taxidermist. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
