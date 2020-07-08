Bringing The World Home To You

Vending Machines Help Germans With Late-Night Sausage Cravings

Published July 8, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Germans have found a solution for their late-night sausage craving - vending machines. According to the German Press Agency, sausage vending has gotten popular, especially in places where butcher shops close early. The country now has more than a half-million vending machines selling things like bratwurst and bockwurst. They are temperature-regulated. Some machines even offer potato salad and vegetables. So I guess we can say that is how that sausage is made. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
