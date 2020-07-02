Bringing The World Home To You

Chicago Street Vendor Retires After Neighborhood Steps In To Help

Published July 2, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Rosario Del Real is still working at age 70. The one-time carpenter pushes a yellow cart selling Mexican ice pops - or paletas. On Father's Day, a Chicago family wanted to give him a break. So they bought his entire stock. A video of his grateful reaction got so much attention that the family set up a GoFundMe account to help him retire. The Washington Post reports that people have now donated $62,000. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

