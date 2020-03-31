Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

British Police Alarmed Comedy Club Patrons Weren't Social Distancing

Published March 31, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police in Liverpool, England, were alarmed to hear a crowd gathered at a comedy club. In a blatant violation of safety rules, it seemed the club not only put on a show but live streamed it. Police sent over some 20 officers to break it up, but the cops were the only crowd. Security cameras caught them peering into the empty space. The club had been streaming video of an old show from early March. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories