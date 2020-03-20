Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Police In Pembroke Pines, Fla., Finally Apprehend Missing Cow

Published March 20, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last week, we told you about a rogue cow wandering in Florida for months. Police in Pembroke Pines asked the public for help capturing it. Apparently, it was known for moving violations and had some surprising fence-jumping skills. Well, here's an update. Police finally found the cow one night this week and managed to keep it in a fenced-in area until they could move it in the morning. They posted on Facebook, quote, "we wish the cow well on its future adventures." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories