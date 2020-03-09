Bringing The World Home To You

Australian Family Mistakenly Orders 2,300 Rolls Of Toilet Paper

Published March 9, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Australian family placed an order online for toilet paper. They wanted 48 rolls. They ended up getting 48 boxes, which is more than 2,000 rolls.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CHRIS JANETZKI: And at the rate that our family goes through this toilet paper, it's going to take us 12 years.

KING: Luckily, this was before people were bulk-buying toilet paper because of the coronavirus, so there's a market. The family is selling some to raise money for their daughter's school. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

