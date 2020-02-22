Bringing The World Home To You

NPR News & More

LISTEN: Nevada Caucuses Live Coverage

By Brandon Carter
Published February 22, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST
Listen to NPR special coverage of the Nevada caucuses live beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
Updated at 7:20 p.m. ET: Live coverage of the caucuses has ended.Subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcastfor a recap and analysis of the contest.

The Democratic presidential primary is heading west. After contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, the party's presidential hopefuls enter a new phase of the campaign in the more diverse state of Nevada.

Listen to NPR's live special coverage of the Nevada caucuses beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Voting in Nevada has already gotten underway; tens of thousands of voters have expressed their preference in the state's first early caucuses.

Loading...

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., enters Nevada after notching a virtual tie for first in the Iowa caucuses and a first-place victory in the New Hampshire primary. Other candidates, like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hope to reinvigorate their campaigns with a strong finish on Saturday.

Read our coverage here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brandon Carter
Brandon Carter is an assistant producer on NPR's Washington Desk. He manages the NPR Politics social media accounts, writes and produces stories for the web and writes for the NPR Politics weekly newsletter.
