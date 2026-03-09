Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Former editor of the Atlanta Journal Constitution on the state of print journalism in the South

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia BrownCole del Charco
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Printed copies of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are shown on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
AP Photo/Jeff Amy
Printed copies of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are shown on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

0:01:00

The fallout from Epstein’s connections in Higher Education

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to a Duke professor, and other fallout from the latest release of files by the Department of Justice. Leoneda Inge speaks with a reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education. 

Emmy Martin, reporting intern at The Chronicle of Higher Education, previously Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Tar Heel during the 2023-24 academic year. 

0:13:00

AJC Editor discusses the state of print journalism in the South

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former Atlanta Journal Constitution editor Cynthia Tucker discusses the fate and future of print journalism, in the wake of her former newspaper going fully digital in late 2025.

Cynthia Tucker, former editorial page editor at the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary winner and journalist-in-residence at the University of South Alabama

0:33:00

New North Carolina music with local music journalists

What critics are saying about Fayetteville native J. Cole’s newest album “The Fall-Off,” whether the Triangle’s biggest music festivals will even happen this year, and the state of North Carolina music. Due South's Leoneda Inge speaks with a panel of NC music journalists. 

Brian Burns, Music Reporter WUNC News 

Ryan Cocca, Founder and Editor of Super Empty, a North Carolina hip-hop outlet 

Mir Tolbert, founder of Carolina Waves, a multiplatform outlet about North Carolina music, and the host of the platform’s weekly radio show on K97.5 

Read more here about how the city of Fayetteville's relationship with J. Cole has changed over the years. The story is a collaboration between superempty. and The Assembly

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco