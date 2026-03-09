Former editor of the Atlanta Journal Constitution on the state of print journalism in the South

0:01:00

The fallout from Epstein’s connections in Higher Education

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to a Duke professor, and other fallout from the latest release of files by the Department of Justice. Leoneda Inge speaks with a reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Emmy Martin, reporting intern at The Chronicle of Higher Education, previously Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Tar Heel during the 2023-24 academic year.

0:13:00

AJC Editor discusses the state of print journalism in the South

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former Atlanta Journal Constitution editor Cynthia Tucker discusses the fate and future of print journalism, in the wake of her former newspaper going fully digital in late 2025.

Cynthia Tucker, former editorial page editor at the Atlanta Journal Constitution, 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary winner and journalist-in-residence at the University of South Alabama

0:33:00

New North Carolina music with local music journalists

What critics are saying about Fayetteville native J. Cole’s newest album “The Fall-Off,” whether the Triangle’s biggest music festivals will even happen this year, and the state of North Carolina music. Due South's Leoneda Inge speaks with a panel of NC music journalists.

Brian Burns, Music Reporter WUNC News

Ryan Cocca, Founder and Editor of Super Empty, a North Carolina hip-hop outlet

Mir Tolbert, founder of Carolina Waves, a multiplatform outlet about North Carolina music, and the host of the platform’s weekly radio show on K97.5

