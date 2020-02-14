Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In Germany, The Bridegroom's Oak Is Full Of Romantic History

Published February 14, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The Bridegroom's Oak is a tree in Germany with a romantic history. In 1890, a young woman, Minna, fell in love with a man, Wilhelm. Her father didn't approve, so they wrote letters and left them in a knothole in the tree. Minna's dad later backed down, and they got married. The legend spread, and thousands of people have written letters addressed to that tree, looking for love. The BBC reports the oak is responsible for more than 100 marriages. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories