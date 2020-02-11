Bringing The World Home To You

South Carolina Man Fishes Winning Lottery Ticket Out Of The Trash

Published February 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We learn in the news business to always double check names and numbers. A man in Newberry, S.C., learned that playing the lottery. State officials say he threw away his ticket after he did not seem to win a recent drawing. He had some coffee, checked the numbers again and saw he'd been looking at the wrong day; rescued the winning ticket from the trash and now plans to spend the $100,000 on his grandkids' education. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

