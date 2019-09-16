Bringing The World Home To You

Jack White And Brendan Benson On The Raconteurs' Return

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published September 16, 2019 at 1:35 PM EDT
The Raconteurs
The Raconteurs

This summer, The Raconteurs released its first new album in 11 years. Called Help Us Stranger,it's the crunchy rock and roll manifestation of four musicians with undeniable chemistry — Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler.

We recently sat down with Jack White and Brendan Benson to talk about their long-standing friendship and mutual admiration. It all began in the late '90s where, before The White Stripes took off, Benson was the first of their peers in the Detroit garage rock scene to get signed to a major record label. Benson shares what happened when he tried to help give White's then-burgeoning band a boost.

Help Us Stranger marks the first Raconteurs album recorded at White's studio in Nashville and the band's first since Benson got sober. White discusses reining in his unbridled onstage energy when recording with a band and reflects on his tendency to make jokes that can get him into trouble with the media. White and Benson also share the advice they would give to their younger songwriter selves. Hear it all in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

