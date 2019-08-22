Do You Know Anyone Who Has Ever Been To Bielefeld?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Have you ever been to Bielefeld? Do you know anyone who has? Officials in that German city are offering a million euros if you can prove that the town does not exist. There is this long-running online conspiracy theory that the city is an illusion. Now, Bielefeld has a university, a castle, hundreds of thousands of people living there. But really, let's be honest. Has anyone ever met someone from Bielefeld? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.