WATCH: Kangaroos Discover Snow

By Clare Lombardo
Published August 12, 2019 at 5:36 PM EDT
Kangaroos frolic in the Australian snow.
Kangaroos frolic in the Australian snow.

It's been a summer of heat waves in the Northern Hemisphere. But in Australia, a group of kangaroos is enjoying wintry conditions.

Stephen Grenfell captured their joy as the troop leaped across open fields, undeterred by the cold, wet ground just north of Goulburn, in New South Wales.

While the area sees a few snowy days each winter, the high in August is usually in the 50s Farenheit. Heavy snowfall and blustery conditions are continuing in some parts of Southeastern Australia early this week.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Clare Lombardo
