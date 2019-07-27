PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it's time for our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will now have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can, each correct answer now worth two points.

Bill, can you give us the score?

BILL KURTIS: Petey and Adam each have three. Faith has two.

SAGAL: Oh, my gosh. All right, Faith. You are in third place, so you're up first. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced it would not prosecute attorney general blank for defying a Congressional subpoena.

FAITH SALIE: Oh, Barr.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, the White House and congressional negotiators agreed on a two-year blank deal.

SALIE: Budget.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After a five-month delay, Samsung announced the release of the first ever foldable blank.

SALIE: Smartphone.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being found injured in jail while awaiting his trial, disgraced billionaire blank was reportedly put on suicide watch.

SALIE: Epstein.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in Australia made it the world's easiest drug bust when a man driving with $140 million worth of drugs blanked.

SALIE: Drove into police cars.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Monday, India successfully launched an unmanned mission to the far side of the blank.

SALIE: Moon.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to a new study, people without a history of heart disease should not take daily blanks to prevent heart attacks.

SALIE: Aspirin.

SAGAL: Right. After being...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Arrested by local police on a minor charge, a Dutchman blank...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...After being released.

SALIE: (Laughter) Dropped his children...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: ...In the woods.

SAGAL: No - he sent the officers flowers. The flowers, which arrived at the station shortly after the man was released, came with a note that said, quote, "thanks for the good service - definitely five stars."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's a sweet gesture, really - how often do the police get that? But police did get to the end of the note, which said, can't wait to do business with you all again very, very soon.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I think Faith did pretty well, Bill. What do you think?

KURTIS: She may pull this out. She got seven right, 14 more points, total of 16...

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: ...And the lead.

SAGAL: OK. We have flipped a coin, and Adam has elected to go next. So, Adam, fill in the blank. On Wednesday, a federal judge blocked the White House's new policy blocking blank requests from Central America.

ADAM FELBER: Asylum.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, masked men attacked anti-government protesters at a train station in blank.

FELBER: Amsterdam.

SAGAL: Hong Kong. This week...

FELBER: Oh, of course.

SAGAL: ...Officials reported that blank fired two short-range missiles into the ocean.

FELBER: North Korea.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the Senate voted to indefinitely extend the compensation fund for the survivors of blank.

FELBER: 9/11.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being rereleased into theaters, blank beat out "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film in history.

FELBER: That would be that "Avengers" movie, "Endgame."

SAGAL: Exactly.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A Missouri woman was upset when the cake she ordered for her 2-year-old daughter...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Didn't say happy birthday Lizard but instead said blank.

FELBER: Happy birthday Lizard.

SAGAL: No, it said happy birthday loser.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mom was hoping to get her daughter Elizabeth a cake with her nickname, Lizard. But thanks to a rushed conversation with the bakery, she instead got a cake declaring happy birthday loser.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Fortunately, Elizabeth is only 2 and can't read. What a loser.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Adam do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Eight more points, total of 11. He's in second place.

SAGAL: All right. How many, then, does Petey need to win?

KURTIS: Seven to win.

SAGAL: Here we go, Petey. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. On Wednesday, President Trump vetoed three resolutions that would have blocked his arms deal with blank.

PETEY DEABREU: Russia.

SAGAL: No, Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 90 to 8 to confirm Mark Esper as the latest blank.

DEABREU: Spy.

SAGAL: Defense secretary.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, the White House announced that the federal government would be resuming blank after two decades.

DEABREU: Capital punishment.

SAGAL: Very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman in Idaho is in trouble with police after calling 911 to blank.

DEABREU: Snitch.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Asked the police to stop chasing her during a high-speed pursuit. According...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: According to their ministry of health, over 19 people died in blank from drinking tainted alcohol.

DEABREU: Russia.

SAGAL: Costa Rica.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Following a huge dip in profits, automaker blank said it will cut 12,000 jobs.

DEABREU: Nissan.

SAGAL: Yes, very good.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in the U.K. investigating a number of suspicious symbols...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Drawn on sidewalks in a small town have determined that they were blank.

DEABREU: Emojis.

SAGAL: No. They determined...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They determined that the mysterious symbols were just chalk butts drawn by a little boy.

(LAUGHTER)

DEABREU: Tour de France kid?

SAGAL: The butt drawings appeared mysteriously all over the town of - wait for it - Ramsbottom.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Residents were concerned. Was this some sort of weird, mystical markings of some cult? No. The mystery of the Una-bummer (ph) was solved when a woman posted on Facebook, my son was given chalk in school today, and on the way home, he took to drawing bums every 20 yards. Sorry.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Did Petey do well enough to win?

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: No, Petey got two. He stays in the ballgame - four more and a total of seven.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: The winner is Faith.

SAGAL: Faith, congratulations.

(APPLAUSE)