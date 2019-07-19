Muncie Police And City Officials Solve Shelter's Excess Cat Problem

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Give it up for the city of Muncie, Ind., for creative problem-solving. Muncie's animal shelter is overrun with cats - around 350 of them. It desperately needs food, litter and paper towels for cleaning up messes, so Muncie police and city hall came up with an idea. Residents can temporarily pay their parking tickets not in cash but in cat supplies. The city adds that people who haven't violated any parking rules can donate, too. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.