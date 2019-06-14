Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR News & More

Have You Ever Run For Local Office And Lost? NPR Wants To Hear From You

By Miles Parks
Published June 14, 2019 at 10:17 AM EDT

Updated Aug. 15

Every year, thousands of Americans try their hand at breaking into politics by running for some kind of elected office.

It's a noble act, often aimed at trying to make a difference — on a school board, a city council or a zoning commission.

But it isn't easy, and many passionate, intelligent people don't know where to start.

NPR's politics team and Life Kit are putting together a how-to guide — in podcast form — on running for office.

If you ran for office and lost, we want to hear from you.

Whether your campaign was more Veep or more West Wing, we want your stories. If you ran a House of Cards campaign, maybe keep that to yourselves.

What are the things you wish you had known going in? What mistakes did you make? What clever tips would you give to newcomers?

Tell us by filling out the form below.

This form was closed on July 12.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPRNPR News
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
More Stories