Storage Locker Buyer In California Finds 7.5 Million In Safe

Published November 26, 2018 at 6:26 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Dan Dotson, who operates his own auction house and stars in "Storage Wars" on A&E, recently recounted a crazy story about found money. Apparently, Dotson had auctioned off a storage unit for $500. The guy who bought it found a safe inside and got the surprise of a lifetime when he opened it - $7.5 million in cash. When the original owners realized their safe had been sold, they offered the man $1.2 million to return the rest of the money. Not a bad return on investment. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
