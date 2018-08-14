Former Trump Aide's Recordings Spark Storm Of Presidential Tweets

President Trump called former aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman a “lowlife” and a “dog” on Twitter Tuesday after she claimed that he used the N-word during his tenure as a reality TV host on “The Apprentice.” The attack came as she released secretly recorded tapes from her time at the White House.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) about Manigault-Newman’s tapes, and White House reaction.

