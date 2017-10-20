China's Leader Gave A Speech This Week That Came In At 3.5 Hours

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. China's leader gave a speech this week lasting three and a half hours. And for Chinese listeners, there was one response. The Chinese digital company Tencent made a game of it. It's called "Excellent Speech: Clap For Xi Jinping." You watch a clip of the speech and tap the screen as many times as you can. There's no jeering game, just clapping. The company says Xi has received one billion claps, which sounds impressive, though there are nearly 1.4 billion Chinese.