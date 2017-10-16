Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Tim Horton's Coffee Shops In Buffalo Offer A 'Spicy' Latte

Published October 16, 2017 at 6:59 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Are you looking for an antidote to the ubiquitous pumpkin-spice latte of the fall? Tim Hortons coffee shops in Buffalo, N.Y., have the answer. To celebrate the introduction of lattes to their menu, two locations in Buffalo are offering a special Buffalo-spice latte. Yeah, that would be the same savory spice concoction found on Buffalo chicken wings. Tim Hortons' U.S. president called the unlikely pairing a sweet and spicy treat. I'm going to take his word for it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories