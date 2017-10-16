Tim Horton's Coffee Shops In Buffalo Offer A 'Spicy' Latte

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Are you looking for an antidote to the ubiquitous pumpkin-spice latte of the fall? Tim Hortons coffee shops in Buffalo, N.Y., have the answer. To celebrate the introduction of lattes to their menu, two locations in Buffalo are offering a special Buffalo-spice latte. Yeah, that would be the same savory spice concoction found on Buffalo chicken wings. Tim Hortons' U.S. president called the unlikely pairing a sweet and spicy treat. I'm going to take his word for it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.