Chechen Leader's MMA Empire: A Tool For Propaganda And More

Published July 31, 2017 at 4:40 PM EDT

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has created a mixed martial arts empire that exports fighters to the UFC league in the U.S. — and also serves as a propaganda tool and farm team for the Chechen leader's special forces militia.

David Scott of HBO's Real Sports talks to NPR's Audie Cornish about how professional MMA has became an extension of the government in Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim republic within Russia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

All Things Considered
