A New Way To Announce The Baby's Gender

Published January 25, 2017 at 5:31 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ashley and Jon Sterkel of Nebraska learned the gender of their first baby and had an idea. Mr. Sterkel had been shooting at exploding targets. They figured - why not use this skill in a Facebook video?

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JON STERKEL: It's a boy.

GREENE: Smoke was blue for boy. Residents nearby didn't seem to care. They thought a house had blown up. They called police who issued Mr. Sterkel a ticket for using explosives without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

