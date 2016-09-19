Bringing The World Home To You

The Big Picture In The New York, New Jersey And Minnesota Incidents

Published September 19, 2016 at 12:40 PM EDT
Police and officials gather in the doorway of a building early Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Elizabeth, N.J. A suspicious device found in a trash can near a train station exploded early Monday as a bomb squad was attempting to disarm it with a robot, officials said. (Mel Evans/AP)
In the past few days, authorities in New York, Minnesota and New Jersey have been seeking answers in a series of incidents that are raising questions about homegrown extremism.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti takes a closer look at each event with security expert Seth Jones of RAND Corporation.

Guest

Seth Jones, director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at RAND Corporation. He tweets @SethGJones.

