Rose McGowan: The Listener Spell Book Challenge

It sounds like a Hollywood cliche, but a teenage Rose McGowan was discovered in 1995 on the street corner of Beverly and Sweetzer in Los Angeles. Her "angry girl" demeanor landed McGowan the leading role in Gregg Araki's The Doom Generation, and launched a movie career in films such as Jawbreakerand Grindhouse. On the lighter side, she spent five seasons as the witch Paige on the TV show Charmed.

Lately, McGowan has pivoted her role from actor to director. With a directorial debut under her belt and a feature underway, McGowan seeks to challenge the entertainment industry. "I'm an audience member also. I want people to think about what they're putting on the screen. It counts," McGowan explains to Ask Me Anotherhost Ophira Eisenberg on-stage at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo in Chicago. "If people are still copying Meg Ryan's hairdo from 20 years ago. This stuff sticks. It has to be unstuck."

Growing up, McGowan had never played a game before, recalling that her household was more of a "nerd family Robinson." So we decided to ease her into it by helping us lead a game. McGowan rekindles her witchcraft and recites spells from Charmed'sBook of Spells.

HIGHLIGHTS:

On Charmedspells

I learned a lot about witchcraft. The thing I learned was that I was really bad with spells. They were the only thing I could not commit to memory no matter what. So, anytime I said it, behind Alyssa Milano would be somebody with a huge poster board with all my dialogue.

Heard on C2E2: Rose McGowan

