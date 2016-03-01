Bernie Sanders Delivers Victory Speech In Vermont

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

At this moment, Sen. Bernie Sanders is delivering a victory speech in Vermont, where he is projected to have won his home state primary. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH)

BERNIE SANDERS: More people in jail than any other country on Earth. That's wrong.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: So we are going to invest for our young people in education, in jobs, not jails or incarceration.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: And I know many of my Republican colleagues think that climate change is a hoax.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Booing).

SANDERS: Well, I believe that you don't develop real public policy unless you listen to the science, and the science is clear.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: Together, we are going to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: Now I know that Secretary Clinton and many of the establishment people think that I am looking and thinking too big. I don't think so.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Booing).

SANDERS: So let me go on the record and say as you have heard me say for years, health care is a right for all people.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: And let me also say that in the United States of America, when we talk about public education, it's not just first grade through 12th. That has got to be expanded to make public colleges and universities tuition-free.

(APPLAUSE)

SHAPIRO: That's Sen. Bernie Sanders delivering a victory speech in his home state of Vermont, where he's projected to have won the Democratic presidential primary tonight. We will hear more from him, his supporters and his surrogates as the evening goes on. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.