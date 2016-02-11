Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Vary By Region

Bringing The World Home To You

Published February 11, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Girl Scout Cookies have arrived. And when you bite into that Thin Mint, did you know it may taste different than the Thin Mint your friend got? The LA Times reports that two different bakers make Girl Scout cookies. One Thin Mint is smooth, the other crunchier. Some offices get caramel chocolate-y Samoas. Others get something a bit different called Caramel deLites. Does anyone really care?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "C IS FOR COOKIE")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Cookie Monster, singing) Oh, cookie, cookie, cookie starts with C.

GREENE: Probably not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

