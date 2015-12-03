Bringing The World Home To You

N.H. Waterpark Sold Over Objections Of Its Owner

Published December 3, 2015 at 6:43 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with props to Kevin Dumont. He owned the Liquid Planet water park in New Hampshire, which had financial trouble. He didn't want to let go. Hoping to attract new investors, he climbed a waterslide and chained himself to the top because what better attracts investors than an owner chained to a slide? Dumont gave up after his doctor told him 17 days outdoors was giving him pneumonia. But he has at least been able to sell the park to a new owner. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition