What's In A Name? ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State Or Daesh

Published November 16, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST

After the Paris terrorist attacks, Secretary of State John Kerry and President Barack Obama joined French President Francois Holland in calling the Islamic State militant group “Daesh.”

At a press conference today, President Obama returned to using the term “ISIL” (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), which is a variation of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Abderrahim Foukara of Al Jazeera about these different names, their roots and the politics behind them.

