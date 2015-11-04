Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Calif. Lawmaker Wants Selfies Permitted In Voting Booths

Published November 4, 2015 at 7:34 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A California lawmaker wants to make the world safer for selfies. Marc Levine wants to explicitly legalize taking a picture of yourself with your ballot in a voting booth. The Marin Independent Journal says he wants this because the law effectively bans photography in that private place right now. Here's why the assembly wants to change the law - he thinks people will be more likely to vote if they know they can take pictures of themselves while doing it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition