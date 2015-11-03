Shop That Only Sells Caffeine-Free Coffee Opens In NYC

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

A coffee shop has opened serving - wait for it - just decaf coffee in the city that never sleeps - well, I guess until now. The Washington Post is reporting on the Swiss Water Coffee Studio, a pop-up open in Manhattan all this week promoting the art of coffee without the caffeine. The publication New York Eater described things differently, calling this, quote, "the first sign of the cultural apocalypse."