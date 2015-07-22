Aurora Shooting Trial Enters Penalty Phase

The trial of James Holmes, found guilty of the movie theater shooting rampage in Aurora, Colorado, that killed 12 people and injured 70 others, enters the penalty phase today.

Jurors will hear testimony before deciding whether Holmes will be sentenced to death or life in prison. Megan Verlee of Colorado Public Radio joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti with the latest.

Guest

Megan Verlee, reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She tweets @CPRverlee.

