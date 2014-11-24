Remembering Marion Barry

Marion Barry, the former mayor of Washington, D.C., died early yesterday morning. For more than 40 years, Barry was one of the most powerful and controversial figures in the nation’s capitol.

The four-term mayor and longtime council member was part of the generation of civil rights leaders voted onto the district’s first locally-elected government in the 1970s. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, WAMU’s Jacob Fenston has this remembrance.

Reporter

Jacob Fenston, senior news editor at WAMU. He tweets @JacobFenston.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.