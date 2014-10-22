Inside Larry King's Complicated Mind, As Shown In Late-Night Tweets
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
And now this. Occasionally...
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Rarely...
GREENE: And only if all the proper forces align, there comes a work of art that really allows us to explore the interior of a complicated mind.
INSKEEP: Sometimes it's a work of literature.
GREENE: Or a symphony.
INSKEEP: Or a painting.
GREENE: In this instance, the artist's canvas is a Twitter feed - Larry King's Twitter feed, to be exact.
INSKEEP: A couple of nights ago, in the predawn hours, Mr. King took his Twitter followers on a personal tour of the inside of his head. This started at 1:40 in the morning with a simple declaration.
GREENE: (Reading) The Dane Cook special on Showtime is terrific.
INSKEEP: Then, King began his descent into deeper places.
GREENE: (Reading) I can't remember the last time I went to a zoo.
INSKEEP: That's what he wrote on Twitter. He also wrote, my wife looks cute with her reading glasses on her nose.
GREENE: Six minutes later, at 1:49 a.m., a sudden burst of questions.
INSKEEP: (Reading) Is plaid in?
GREENE: (Reading) Did a man named Cobb invent the salad?
INSKEEP: (Reading) why is a frankfurter called a hotdog?
GREENE: And then it turned to the realm of absolutes.
INSKEEP: (Reading) I never wear short-sleeved shirts.
GREENE: (Reading) I hate people with perfect teeth.
INSKEEP: Before King suddenly plunged into a place of loss.
GREENE: (Reading) I miss Derek Jeter already.
INSKEEP: (Reading) I miss my occasional lunches with Joe Biden.
GREENE: And then opportunities squandered.
INSKEEP: (Reading) Why didn't I save my first issue of Batman?
GREENE: At 2:32 a.m. comes regret.
INSKEEP: (Reading) I've never been in a hayride.
GREENE: Then, at 3:09 a.m., the end.
INSKEEP: His final tweet says, and finally, as Porky Pig would say, that's all folks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.