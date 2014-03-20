Man Finds More Than A Nest Egg At Flea Market

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There's good luck and then there's a golden fortune. A scrap metal dealer bought a golden egg at a flea market in the Midwest for $14,000 and planned to melt it down for profit. Luckily, he searched the Internet first and discovered it was one of the rarest eggs in the world - a Faberge egg, this one given by Russia's Alexander III to his empress in 1887. Missing for decades, it's worth many, many millions now. It's MORNING EDITION.