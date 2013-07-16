Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Zack Hample Makes Baseball Catch Of A Lifetime

Published July 16, 2013 at 7:17 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Since 1990, Zack Hample has been snagging baseballs from the stands - nearly 7,000 at dozens of Major League stadiums. This past weekend in Massachusetts, he made the catch of a lifetime, a ball dropped from a helicopter 1,200 feet in the air. A very fast ball, so Hample was decked out in catchers gear. The official record was set in 1930, when a Hall of Fame catcher caught a ball dropped 800 feet from a blimp.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition