Survey: Bald Man Are Perceived As Manlier

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with some good news for men who are balding from the prestigious Wharton School of Business. A researcher there showed participants photos of both shaved and full heads of hair. Turns out, men with shaved heads were perceived as manlier, taller and stronger. Of course, participants may have been thinking of Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. The down side - men with shaved heads are viewed as a hair less attractive and older than those with full manes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.