Obama, Clinton Receive The Bodies Of Americans Killed In Libya

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 14, 2012 at 3:16 PM EDT
President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton return to their seats after speaking during the transfer of remains of the four Americans killed in an attack this week in Benghazi, Libya.
In a somber ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland a short time ago, President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received the bodies of the four Americans killed in an attack on the American consulate in Libya.

U.S. Marines carry a casket during the transfer of remains ceremony, marking the return of the remains of the four Americans killed in an attack this week in Benghazi, Libya.
Jewel Samad / AFP/Getty Images
/
"They didn't simply embrace the American ideal they lived it," Obama said.

He said that the four dead — Ambassador Christopher Stevens, State Department information management officer Sean Smith and security personnel Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, who were both former SEALS — believed in the American diplomatic mission and they knew and accepted the danger that came with it.

Clinton gave an emotional address.

"The people of Egypt, Libya, Yemen and Tunisia did not trade the tyranny of a dictator for the tyranny of a mob," Clinton said. "Reasonable people and responsible leaders in these countries need to do everything they can to restore security and hold accountable those behind these violent acts."

Obama also reiterated that those responsible for the attacks will be prosecuted.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect Americans serving overseas, whether that means increasing security at our diplomatic posts, working with host countries, which have an obligation to provide security, and making it clear that justice will come to those who harm Americans," Obama said.

After their addresses, the military band played America the Beautifuland uniformed servicemen slowly carried four flag-draped coffins into hearses.

Update at 5:00 p.m. ET. The White House has now released the full text of Obama's address. The State Department has Clinton's full remarks.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
