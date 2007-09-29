Bringing The World Home To You

Clarence Thomas Book Portrays a Tortured Soul

By Nina Totenberg,
Scott Simon
Published September 29, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's new autobiography has just been published. Titled My Grandfather's Son, it covers his life up to his swearing in as a member of the high court.

In the book, Justice Thomas speaks out in vivid — and sometimes seething — detail about the events surrounding his nomination battle, the charges of sexual harrassment against him by Anita Hill and his memories of growing up poor in rural Georgia.

Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
