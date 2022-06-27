WUNC adds 'The Arts Hour' from the BBC to program schedule

Beginning on Sunday, July 3, WUNC will begin broadcasting "The Arts Hour" from the BBC.

The show will air Sunday mornings at 6 a.m.

Curated, written and presented by Nikki Bedi, The Arts Hour brings you the best in global arts in a weekly showcase of rich arts, culture and entertainment stories from across the BBC and broadcasters around the world. This program reaches places beyond most tuning dials and taps into stories, personalities and big global debates. Previous guests on the program include actor Russell Crowe, artist Ai Weiwei, actress Lucy Liu, comedian and actor Rebel Wilson and director Spike Lee.

Plus, several times each year The Arts Hour heads out to one of the world’s culture centers. The Arts Hour on Tour records from cities across the world, meeting big-name local talent and exploring the burning issues in culture. The show provides an introduction to the city, featuring live music and comedy, and presents a rich panel conversation in front of a live audience. Recent editions have included Miami, Sao Paulo, Sarajevo and Accra.

To learn more about the program and access archived interviews and content, visit the home page for the The Arts Hour here.