Jooselord set to perform at All Out NC, a benefit for his son Onyx who is fighting brain cancer

The last time that Raheem Williams, better known as the Raleigh rapper Jooselord, performed was on October 30, his birthday. The day before the performance he had received the devastating news that his son Onyx's brain cancer was developing in an aggressive way.

After months of radiation, doctors found two more tumors in his brain. Onyx had been diagnosed with a high-grade glioma the past December, just two days after his fourth birthday.

While on stage that night, Williams debated whether or not he should tell the crowd what was going on. He eventually decided to let them know.

"When I'm performing, it's like I'm in a flow state and I'm seeping emotions," he said. "I told the people that were there, and then I went home and thought about whether or not I was gonna tell everyone."

Jooselord Jooselord with his son Onyx

After some time, Williams decided he wanted to make the news public. He wanted to let people know what was going on, and he also wanted help giving Onyx the most memorable experiences possible in what precious time he had left before the cancer will overtake his body.

"I'm not going to try to do that by myself," he said. "I have people. I have people who care about me, and I care about them, and I don't care about nothing more than this right now."

Since sharing the news, the community has shown up for Onyx in a big way. On November 14, Onyx was an honorary assistant basketball coach for the North Carolina Central University Eagles as they took on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

On November 27, the Charlotte Hornets hosted Onyx , his family, and his best friend at the Spectrum Center as they took on the Miami Heat. Onyx, who was seated courtside, received a custom jersey, and met Hornets star Brandon Miller at the game.

After a break from performing, Jooselord will take the stage again on Friday as part of All Out NC: A Benefit for Onyx at The Pour House in Raleigh. The show was organized by members of the band Vacant Company, who are also on the bill along with Sonny Miles, Truth Club, and Survival Tactics.

Williams says that the show is a shining instance of Onyx bringing people together, and a perfect example of the greatness within the Triangle music community. He plans on opening his set with a brand new song that's all about his son and what they've been through recently.

"Onyx is providing people with a different view right now, when there's so much bad," he said. "Just one little boy with sparkling eyes and a shining spirit is showing the world how much goodness there is in the world, and how people want to be good."