Here's how to donate food to immigrant families sheltering in place

Several organizations and businesses throughout the Triangle are accepting food and supplies donations for immigrant families that are sheltering in place for fear of immigration agents.

It's unclear when immigration enforcement plan to leave North Carolina. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied initial reports that Operation Charlotte's Web was ending. In a post on X, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the operation "isn't ending anytime soon."

At least 370 people have been arrested over the past five days, according to the Associated Press. Most of the arrests appear to be in the Charlotte area.

Regardless of when immigration agents leave, communities in the Triangle plan to continue aid efforts. Many immigrant families have been staying home from work and school, leaving children especially vulnerable without access to school meals.

These following locations are accepting food and supplies donations. A larger list of food aid is available here.



Durham Public School Strong is "launching a critical, rapid-response effort to provide essential food and resources to our neighbors." Volunteers can use this form to sign up for specific shifts to buy, organize and deliver food.

Latino Educational Achievement Partnership (LEAP) "is collecting and delivering meal kits for families with young children in Durham." Volunteers can use this form to sign up for specific shifts to donate, pack or deliver food.

Other locations to drop off food include:



Raleigh United Mutual Aid Hub (RUMAH). Address: 415 Hillsborough St Suite 101, Raleigh, NC, 27603

Chapel of Bones. Address: 658 Maywood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27603. Closed Mondays. Most days open 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Raleigh Brewing. Address: 3709 Neil St, Raleigh, NC 27607. Daily from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Christ the King Lutheran Church. Address: 600 Walnut St, Cary, NC, 27511. Daily from 4 p.m. -7 p.m.

ArtPost Supplies and Studios. Address: 718 Iredell St, Durham, NC, 27705. Fri. Nov. 21 - Wed. Nov. 25 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PORCH (only food items, no supplies). Address: 1800 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Durham, NC, 27707. Taking donations on Mon. Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Perfect Lovers Coffee (only accepting non-perishable food items). Address: 600 Walnut St, Cary, NC, 27511. Wed. – Sun. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Suggested perishable food items include vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, and corn tortillas; suggested non-perishable food items include canned beans, rice, coffee, oil, and pasta. Possible supplies to donate include diapers, wipes, formula, hand sanitizer, dish soap, and toilet paper.