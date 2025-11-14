Missy Lane's Assembly Room has closed

It was announced on Thursday that after almost two years, Missy Lane's Assembly Room in downtown Durham has closed.

"We want to sincerely thank the city of Durham for making our dream of opening a world-class jazz and performing arts venue come true," a statement on their website reads. "Together, we created unforgettable memories and shared the stage with some of the world's most legendary jazz musicians right here on East Main Street."

Missy Lane's Assembly Room first opened its doors in January of 2024 and brought prominent names in the jazz and R&B world like Keyon Harold, Shabaka, and Madison McFerrin to Durham. It was also a hot spot for local jazz musicians and DJs to perform.

The club was owned by Marcel Mercer and Cicely Mitchell. In 2014 Mitchell co-founded the Art Of Cool Festival with trumpeter Al Strong.

Though the venue is closed, the nonprofit foundation under the same name will continue. The owners also stated that they would continue to let people know where to find jazz in the Triangle through their social media accounts and newsletter.

