Wake County Libraries launch program aimed at making books accessible to those with disabilities

The State Library of North Carolina is now in a partnership with Wake County Libraries aimed at bridging the gap to make reading books more accessible to people with disabilities .

“This partnership helps to ensure that a person’s physical condition or location never limits opportunities for lifelong learning,” said Safiyah Jackson, the vice chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, in a press release.

The State Library of North Carolina’s Accessible Books & Library Services is providing the service, which is available at all 23 public libraries in Wake County. Joshua Berkov, its Assistant Director, said one barrier that they have removed is helping those who are homebound not have to catch a ride to the library.

“Because everything gets sent out in the mail via USPS, through a service called ‘Free Matter for the blind,’ which the Library of Congress pays for,” he told WUNC. “What better service than to have books delivered right to your doorstep.”

People can also request books they want to read from any collection by phone, mail, chat, email or the online catalog. Berkov said trained Wake County library staff can guide eligible people through the application process.

“Residents of North Carolina can become eligible for our services if they have a qualifying disability,” he said. “And those disabilities include blindness, visual impairments, certain physical disabilities that prevent people from holding a book and turning the pages.”