Dix Park Conservancy head to take on new role as Wake County deputy county manager

After more than two years as head of the Dix Park Conservancy in Raleigh, Ruffin Hall is departing to take on a new position as a deputy county manager for Wake County.

Hall most recently served as president and CEO of Dix Park Conservancy. Prior to that, he was the city manager for Raleigh from 2013 to 2020, plus he has held multiple positions with Charlotte, Chapel Hill, and Durham.

Hall will begin his new position on May 11, and will be one of three deputy county managers reporting to Wake County Manager David Ellis. The Wake County Manager's office was where he had worked his first government job in 1994 as a summer intern.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me to serve the residents of Wake County in a new way,” Hall said in a press release. “Although leaving the Dix Park Conservancy was a difficult decision, I look forward to returning to my local government roots and working hard to address the needs of our growing community.”

