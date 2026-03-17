Some Triangle communities are hosting LGBTQ-related events for older people this month

A couple of Triangle communities are holding events tailored to older adults in the LGBTQ community.

Orange County's LGBTQ+ senior resource team with the Department of Aging is hosting an event aimed at exploring the roles libraries have played in the lives of LGBTQ community on Wednesday at the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill. UNC-Chapel Hill assistant professor Joseph Winberry will give a presentation at " the Libraries in the Lives of LGBTQ People " event.

Shenae McPherson, the lead facilitator of Orange County’s 55 and up LGBTQ+ senior resource team, said there will definitely be a lot of information provided.

“There will be information provided about the roles that libraries have had in advancing civil rights and social justice issues and how libraries continue to support LGBTQ+ communities today,” she said.

Judy McCord, another member of Orange County's LGBTQ senior resource team, said the event will also address issues that queer people faced 50 years ago.

“A lot of us, as we were growing up, had no access to information about what can we expect in life,” she said. “Who am I? Where can I find information for me? I was totally isolated and had no idea what in the world is wrong with me! That was kind of where I came from.”

Wednesday's event starts at 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Aging Alliance is hosting a LGBTQIA+ film series this month and next in Raleigh.

The event will highlight films with diverse themes around sexuality and gender. The series will be held on the first and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Five Points Center in Raleigh.

The first film was already shown earlier this month, called "A Fantastic Woman," which is about a transgender woman shocked by the death of her older boyfriend. The next one will be shown on March 24. “Flawless” is about a conservative security guard who suffers a stroke and is assigned to a rehab program that includes singing lessons with a drag queen.