Wake and Durham to close emergency shelters but white flag shelters will remain open

With the snow and icy weather winding down, emergency shelters in Wake and Durham counties are planning to close.

Wake County

The shelter Heritage High School in Wake County will close Monday at noon, and they plan to transport folks still needing shelter to other facilities. The shelter at Southeast Raleigh High School is still open, but officials say they are also planning to close that facility.

White flag shelters in Wake County will remain available. Second Street Place on 5010 Second Street in Raleigh is open to adults and the Salvation Army on 1863 Capitol Boulevard can accommodate families. More info on Wake County's shelters here .

Durham

In Durham, the mass care shelter at Northern High School will no longer be taking any more people or pets after noon Monday. However, the city's white flag shelters remain open and those needing shelter can call Entry Point at (984) 287-8313. More info can be found here .

Shelters for adults:

410 Liberty St.

1201 E. Main St. (adult men only)



Shelters for families:

311 Dowd St.

300 N. Queen St.

507 E. Knox St. (women and children only)



Orange County

Smith Middle School, which is serving as Orange County's public shelter, is still open for folks seeking shelter. The school is located at 9210 Seawell Road in Chapel Hill, and those needing transportation to the facility should call (919) 245-6111.

Information on Orange County's white flag shelters can be found here . The Inter-Faith Council for Social Service's shelters in Chapel Hill are available every night. The shelter for men is located at 1315 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the shelter for women is located at 2505 Homestead Road.